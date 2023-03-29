OHI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Now

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is -5.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.26 and a high of $33.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OHI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.28% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -10.58% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.54, the stock is -2.52% and -4.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -10.14% off its SMA200. OHI registered -10.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.12%.

The stock witnessed a -1.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.48%, and is -1.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $6.07B and $878.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.24 and Fwd P/E is 20.12. Profit margin for the company is 48.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.39% and -20.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.50% this year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.86M, and float is at 233.26M with Short Float at 10.37%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -28.53% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -31.43% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -38.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.