Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:OLPX Stock Is Going Next

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) is -23.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.68 and a high of $18.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLPX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $4.01, the stock is -3.66% and -24.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -56.06% off its SMA200. OLPX registered -74.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.50.

The stock witnessed a -25.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.28%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has around 174 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $704.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.36 and Fwd P/E is 12.08. Profit margin for the company is 34.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.97% and -78.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.40% this year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.48M, and float is at 647.22M with Short Float at 3.24%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.