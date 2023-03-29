Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:OMC Stock Is Going Next

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is 8.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.31 and a high of $96.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMC stock was last observed hovering at around $88.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $97.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.78% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -24.97% lower than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.73, the stock is -0.12% and -0.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 17.43% off its SMA200. OMC registered 3.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.30%.

The stock witnessed a -2.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.22%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has around 74200 employees, a market worth around $18.19B and $14.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.92 and Fwd P/E is 11.47. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.72% and -8.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omnicom Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.80M, and float is at 201.15M with Short Float at 4.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Jonathan B.,the company’sCEO, Omnicom Digital. SEC filings show that Nelson Jonathan B. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $93.41 per share for a total of $2.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Omnicom Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Castellaneta Andrew (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $92.80 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31121.0 shares of the OMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Tarlowe Rochelle M. (Senior VP and Treasurer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $73.08 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 16,032 shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) that is trading -11.02% down over the past 12 months and Gartner Inc. (IT) that is 6.54% higher over the same period. WPP plc (WPP) is -17.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.