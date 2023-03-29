Positives for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) as stock gains in recent trading

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is -0.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.96 and a high of $65.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CALM stock was last observed hovering at around $55.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.0% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -32.37% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.27, the stock is -2.19% and -2.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -2.02% off its SMA200. CALM registered 7.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.07%.

The stock witnessed a -6.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.03%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has around 2985 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $2.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.57 and Fwd P/E is 11.61. Profit margin for the company is 18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.45% and -16.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 429.40% this year.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.62M, and float is at 32.94M with Short Float at 17.85%.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER sold 1,180 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $54.70 per share for a total of $64546.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42727.0 shares.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that Poole James E (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $59.45 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10909.0 shares of the CALM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, HARDIN CHARLES JEFF (Vice President Sales) disposed off 3,675 shares at an average price of $58.55 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 4,810 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM).

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is trading -12.41% down over the past 12 months and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) that is -7.45% lower over the same period. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) is 13.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.