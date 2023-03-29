Positives for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) as stock gains in recent trading

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is 3.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.80 and a high of $41.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVI stock was last observed hovering at around $31.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06%.

Currently trading at $32.32, the stock is 4.11% and 0.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 0.08% off its SMA200. CVI registered 48.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.88%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.96%, and is 4.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has around 1470 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $10.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.00 and Fwd P/E is 11.95. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.37% and -21.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 750.50% this year.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.53M, and float is at 100.52M with Short Float at 2.81%.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 19 times.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 39.87% up over the past 12 months and HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) that is 26.70% higher over the same period. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is 13.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.