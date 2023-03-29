Positives for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) as stock gains in recent trading

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is -6.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.02 and a high of $47.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENB stock was last observed hovering at around $36.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $42.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.22% off the consensus price target high of $47.84 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 5.72% higher than the price target low of $38.96 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.73, the stock is -2.30% and -6.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.92 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -9.11% off its SMA200. ENB registered -20.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.29%.

The stock witnessed a -3.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.99%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has around 11100 employees, a market worth around $73.74B and $38.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.54 and Fwd P/E is 12.17. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.88% and -22.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.60% this year.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 3.63%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 18.81% up over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is -11.22% lower over the same period. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -0.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.