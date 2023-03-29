Positives for National Instruments Corporation (NATI) as stock gains in recent trading

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) is 40.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.81 and a high of $55.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NATI stock was last observed hovering at around $52.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.76% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -18.11% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.97, the stock is 2.61% and 0.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 25.79% off its SMA200. NATI registered 28.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.85%.

The stock witnessed a 2.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.51%, and is 1.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $6.80B and $1.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.22 and Fwd P/E is 17.93. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.35% and -5.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Instruments Corporation (NATI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Instruments Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year.

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.83M, and float is at 129.69M with Short Float at 2.91%.

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at National Instruments Corporation (NATI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Starkloff Eric Howard,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Starkloff Eric Howard sold 14,963 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $53.95 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

National Instruments Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Starkloff Eric Howard (President & CEO) sold a total of 35,896 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $54.25 per share for $1.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the NATI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Rust Scott Arthur (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,094 shares at an average price of $54.25 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 55,070 shares of National Instruments Corporation (NATI).

National Instruments Corporation (NATI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) that is trading 6.32% up over the past 12 months and AMETEK Inc. (AME) that is 5.68% higher over the same period. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is -2.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.