ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ACDC Stock Is Going Next

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) is -50.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.15 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACDC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.21% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 50.4% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.40, the stock is -24.30% and -36.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 4.64% at the moment leaves the stock -38.15% off its SMA200. ACDC registered a gain of -20.10% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -35.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.77%, and is 3.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.48% over the week and 8.21% over the month.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has around 2522 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $2.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.00 and Fwd P/E is 2.25. Distance from 52-week low is 22.17% and -54.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.90%).

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.37M, and float is at 22.66M with Short Float at 9.34%.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ProFrac Holding Corp.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ProFrac Holding Corp. bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $1.16 per share for a total of $1.74 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.5 million shares.