Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -13.31% Change This Year

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) is -13.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.08 and a high of $16.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBRA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -2.57% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.77, the stock is -4.29% and -12.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -19.23% off its SMA200. SBRA registered -24.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.46%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.59%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $624.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.00. Profit margin for the company is -12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.89% and -34.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.98M, and float is at 228.02M with Short Float at 6.14%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 28 times.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -28.53% down over the past 12 months and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) that is -29.04% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -38.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.