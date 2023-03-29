Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) is 57.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.43 and a high of $202.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $199.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.42%.

Currently trading at $203.02, the stock is 7.20% and 25.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 34.80% off its SMA200. SGEN registered 46.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.09%.

The stock witnessed a 13.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.83%, and is 1.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has around 3256 employees, a market worth around $38.08B and $1.96B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.56% and 0.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.10%).

Seagen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.11M, and float is at 183.63M with Short Float at 0.99%.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Seagen Inc. (SGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIU JEAN I,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that LIU JEAN I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $199.90 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85113.0 shares.

Seagen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that DANSEY ROGER D (President, R&D & CMO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $199.81 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96853.0 shares of the SGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, WELCH DANIEL G (Director) disposed off 2,357 shares at an average price of $200.05 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 6,899 shares of Seagen Inc. (SGEN).

Seagen Inc. (SGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -44.25% down over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -1.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.