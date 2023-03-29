SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) is -6.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLGC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 61.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is -2.64% and -19.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -31.85% off its SMA200. SLGC registered -69.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.31%.

The stock witnessed a -9.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.85%, and is 0.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) has around 320 employees, a market worth around $421.90M and $101.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.84% and -72.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SomaLogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.80% this year.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.41M, and float is at 162.09M with Short Float at 5.42%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.