Splunk Inc. (SPLK) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is 3.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.00 and a high of $150.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPLK stock was last observed hovering at around $90.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.6% off its average median price target of $118.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.4% off the consensus price target high of $173.00 offered by 40 analysts, but current levels are -3.79% lower than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.26, the stock is -5.56% and -8.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -2.58% off its SMA200. SPLK registered -37.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.45%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.51%, and is -5.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $14.72B and $3.65B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.23. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.32% and -40.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is a “Overweight”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Splunk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.30% this year.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.29M, and float is at 163.19M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Splunk Inc. (SPLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Steele Elisa,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Steele Elisa sold 3,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $105.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14481.0 shares.

Splunk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Morgan Scott (SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $101.04 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SPLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Morgan Scott (SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $88.13 for $88130.0. The insider now directly holds 122,953 shares of Splunk Inc. (SPLK).

Splunk Inc. (SPLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -23.09% down over the past 12 months and MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) that is -47.45% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -1.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.