Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $9.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMFG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $9.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.07% off the consensus price target high of $11.15 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -0.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.02, the stock is -3.23% and -6.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 17.17% off its SMA200. SMFG registered 16.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.51%.

The stock witnessed a -7.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.37%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) has around 104139 employees, a market worth around $55.39B and $23.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.48 and Fwd P/E is 8.81. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.93% and -12.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.83B, and float is at 6.45B with Short Float at 0.07%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading -3.90% down over the past 12 months and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) that is 2.88% higher over the same period. Barclays PLC (BCS) is -25.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.