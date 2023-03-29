Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -5.90% Change This Year

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is -5.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.60 and a high of $12.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $9.09, the stock is -7.59% and -11.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -12.94% off its SMA200. SHO registered -23.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.61%.

The stock witnessed a -16.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.71%, and is -4.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $912.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.58 and Fwd P/E is 35.51. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.65% and -28.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 444.20% this year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.61M, and float is at 206.80M with Short Float at 6.39%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Springer Robert C,the company’sPresident and CIO. SEC filings show that Springer Robert C sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $12.35 per share for a total of $12.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -26.68% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is -19.09% lower over the same period. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is -24.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.