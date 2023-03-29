Suzano S.A. (SUZ) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) is -11.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.70 and a high of $12.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $8.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $11.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.85% off the consensus price target high of $16.99 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 4.55% higher than the price target low of $8.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.18, the stock is -5.09% and -8.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -11.65% off its SMA200. SUZ registered -31.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.07%.

The stock witnessed a -8.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.91%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2.56 and Fwd P/E is 5.88. Distance from 52-week low is 6.16% and -32.49% from its 52-week high.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suzano S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.10% this year.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 0.10%.