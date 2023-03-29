TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is -24.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.09 and a high of $22.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGNA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $15.90, the stock is -1.62% and -14.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -21.12% off its SMA200. TGNA registered -28.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.14%.

The stock witnessed a -10.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.23%, and is 1.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.67 and Fwd P/E is 4.67. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.37% and -30.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 30.90% this year.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.24M, and float is at 221.58M with Short Float at 1.91%.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DallasNews Corporation (DALN) that is trading -22.01% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is -26.48% lower over the same period. Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is -9.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.