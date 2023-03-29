Tenaris S.A. (TS) – The 34.5% Upside Potential Remains

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) is -18.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.24 and a high of $38.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TS stock was last observed hovering at around $28.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.36% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 3.71% higher than the price target low of $29.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.82, the stock is -7.45% and -13.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -4.81% off its SMA200. TS registered -7.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.59%.

The stock witnessed a -15.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.82%, and is -2.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) has around 22776 employees, a market worth around $17.70B and $11.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.67 and Fwd P/E is 6.78. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.59% and -24.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenaris S.A. (TS) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 273.40% this year.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 590.27M, and float is at 233.47M with Short Float at 1.98%.

Tenaris S.A. (TS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -33.00% down over the past 12 months and YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is 126.10% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is -16.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.