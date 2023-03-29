Textron Inc. (TXT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is -1.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.11 and a high of $76.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TXT stock was last observed hovering at around $68.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86%.

Currently trading at $69.58, the stock is -0.41% and -2.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 3.98% off its SMA200. TXT registered -7.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.23%.

The stock witnessed a -4.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.18%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Textron Inc. (TXT) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $14.20B and $12.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.33 and Fwd P/E is 12.22. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.84% and -8.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Textron Inc. (TXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Textron Inc. (TXT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.33M, and float is at 204.14M with Short Float at 2.34%.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Textron Inc. (TXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DONNELLY SCOTT C,the company’sChairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that DONNELLY SCOTT C sold 222,319 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $73.35 per share for a total of $16.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Textron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Connor Frank T (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 63,361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $73.35 per share for $4.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the TXT stock.

Textron Inc. (TXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -4.99% down over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is -5.50% lower over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is 8.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.