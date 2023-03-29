The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is -9.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.43 and a high of $82.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TD stock was last observed hovering at around $57.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $67.78 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.53% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.11% higher than the price target low of $62.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.74, the stock is -2.93% and -9.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -9.60% off its SMA200. TD registered -28.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.01%.

The stock witnessed a -11.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.60%, and is 2.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has around 89464 employees, a market worth around $106.71B and $37.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.74 and Fwd P/E is 6.11. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.97% and -28.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.82B, and float is at 1.81B with Short Float at 0.28%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading 5.31% up over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -29.26% lower over the same period. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -17.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.