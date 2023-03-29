These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is -21.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.05 and a high of $231.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAP stock was last observed hovering at around $114.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0%.

Currently trading at $115.74, the stock is -8.08% and -17.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -29.28% off its SMA200. AAP registered -46.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.60%.

The stock witnessed a -17.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.22%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $6.88B and $11.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.01 and Fwd P/E is 10.09. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.13% and -49.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Advance Auto Parts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.50% this year.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.44M, and float is at 58.78M with Short Float at 5.90%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 21 times.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) that is trading 17.84% up over the past 12 months and AutoZone Inc. (AZO) that is 18.64% higher over the same period.