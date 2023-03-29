These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is -18.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.00 and a high of $19.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $19.76 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 10.59% higher than the price target low of $16.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.36, the stock is -3.61% and -11.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -8.67% off its SMA200. ERF registered 3.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.79%.

The stock witnessed a -10.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.50%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has around 379 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.77 and Fwd P/E is 3.36. Profit margin for the company is 38.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.55% and -25.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (74.50%).

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.80% this year.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.28M, and float is at 219.48M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) that is trading -45.61% down over the past 12 months and Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) that is -22.67% lower over the same period.