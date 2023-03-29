These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) is 56.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.35 and a high of $9.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $4.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.82% off the consensus price target high of $7.01 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -47.84% lower than the price target low of $3.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.13, the stock is 25.46% and 24.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing 6.65% at the moment leaves the stock 31.08% off its SMA200. EQX registered -41.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.31%.

The stock witnessed a 45.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.33%, and is 17.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has around 683 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.44. Distance from 52-week low is 118.30% and -43.44% from its 52-week high.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -272.70% this year.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 305.20M, and float is at 280.59M with Short Float at 3.79%.