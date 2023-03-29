These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is -8.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.28 and a high of $42.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGE stock was last observed hovering at around $35.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $36.20, the stock is 2.02% and -3.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -6.12% off its SMA200. OGE registered -9.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.08%.

The stock witnessed a -1.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.55%, and is 0.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has around 2237 employees, a market worth around $7.00B and $3.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.92 and Fwd P/E is 17.08. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.77% and -15.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.20M, and float is at 199.69M with Short Float at 2.37%.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HAUSER DAVID L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HAUSER DAVID L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $35.09 per share for a total of $35089.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

OGE Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Gates Cathy R. (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $35.85 per share for $3585.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100.0 shares of the OGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, RAINBOLT DAVID E (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $36.65 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading -3.58% down over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -34.83% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is -8.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.