Things appear to be looking up for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is 30.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.22 and a high of $32.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DV stock was last observed hovering at around $28.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $28.72, the stock is 8.43% and 8.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 11.92% off its SMA200. DV registered 15.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.83%.

The stock witnessed a 8.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.62%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has around 348 employees, a market worth around $4.69B and $452.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 113.52 and Fwd P/E is 56.20. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.78% and -11.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.60% this year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.99M, and float is at 163.75M with Short Float at 2.04%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allais Nicola T,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Allais Nicola T sold 1,607 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $26.16 per share for a total of $42041.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56883.0 shares.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Eddleman Julie (Global Chief Comm. Officer) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $25.85 per share for $7755.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the DV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Allais Nicola T (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,607 shares at an average price of $25.22 for $40528.0. The insider now directly holds 56,883 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV).