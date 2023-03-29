Things appear to be looking up for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) is -43.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $6.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is -21.64% and -38.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing -7.19% at the moment leaves the stock -48.12% off its SMA200. FSP registered -73.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.38%.

The stock witnessed a -37.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.64%, and is -15.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $155.09M and $165.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 140.91. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.97% and -74.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.80% this year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.24M, and float is at 92.49M with Short Float at 5.12%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HANSEN BRIAN N,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HANSEN BRIAN N bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $2.08 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $2.13 per share for $53250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.45 million shares of the FSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J (Director) acquired 150,000 shares at an average price of $2.18 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 3,421,136 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP).

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -18.50% down over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -36.80% lower over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -52.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.