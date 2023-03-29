Things appear to be looking up for Guess’ Inc. (GES)

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) is -10.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.27 and a high of $24.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GES stock was last observed hovering at around $18.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.84% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.39% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.54, the stock is -9.11% and -13.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 2.77% at the moment leaves the stock -3.25% off its SMA200. GES registered -15.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.48%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.21%, and is -4.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.43 and Fwd P/E is 6.23. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.92% and -24.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guess’ Inc. (GES) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 302.70% this year.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.89M, and float is at 28.26M with Short Float at 20.86%.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Guess’ Inc. (GES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHIDONI ANTHONY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CHIDONI ANTHONY sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $16.60 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Guess’ Inc. (GES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carter’s Inc. (CRI) that is trading -25.32% down over the past 12 months and Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is 14.32% higher over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -42.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.