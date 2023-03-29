Things appear to be looking up for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is -2.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.25 and a high of $121.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYV stock was last observed hovering at around $67.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76%.

Currently trading at $67.85, the stock is -1.30% and -8.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -14.94% off its SMA200. LYV registered -41.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.04%.

The stock witnessed a -5.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.02%, and is -1.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has around 12800 employees, a market worth around $15.57B and $16.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 126.82 and Fwd P/E is 53.05. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.60% and -44.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.87M, and float is at 155.81M with Short Float at 7.23%.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Iovine Jimmy,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Iovine Jimmy bought 13,740 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $73.28 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13740.0 shares.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Rapino Michael (President & CEO) sold a total of 78,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $74.41 per share for $5.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.8 million shares of the LYV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Rapino Michael (President & CEO) disposed off 78,000 shares at an average price of $77.97 for $6.08 million. The insider now directly holds 3,777,273 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV).

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV): Who are the competitors?

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) is 16.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.