Things appear to be looking up for SNDL Inc. (SNDL)

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is -26.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $8.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.69% off the consensus price target high of $5.44 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 61.31% higher than the price target low of $3.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.54, the stock is -5.51% and -21.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -37.73% off its SMA200. SNDL registered -81.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.00%.

The stock witnessed a -21.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.96%, and is -2.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $393.82M and $360.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.21% and -80.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SNDL Inc. (SNDL) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SNDL Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.00% this year.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 260.70M, and float is at 259.34M with Short Float at 5.96%.