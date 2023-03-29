Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) is 3.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.82 and a high of $30.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TVTX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $21.66, the stock is 1.46% and 1.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -5.41% off its SMA200. TVTX registered -14.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.20%.

The stock witnessed a -0.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.14%, and is 7.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) has around 462 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $212.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.55% and -28.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.60%).

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.10% this year.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.22M, and float is at 63.33M with Short Float at 11.75%.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Calvin Sandra,the company’sSVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Calvin Sandra sold 360 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $22.42 per share for a total of $8071.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42805.0 shares.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Dube Eric M (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 8,196 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $22.25 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the TVTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, REED ELIZABETH E (SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary) disposed off 2,590 shares at an average price of $22.25 for $57628.0. The insider now directly holds 57,436 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX).