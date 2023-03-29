Veru Inc. (VERU) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) is -75.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $24.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.30, the stock is -40.38% and -67.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -86.21% off its SMA200. VERU registered -75.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.28%.

The stock witnessed a -67.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.26%, and is -18.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.55% over the week and 9.35% over the month.

Veru Inc. (VERU) has around 233 employees, a market worth around $99.57M and $27.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.88% and -94.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.00%).

Veru Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.30% this year.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.56M, and float is at 61.13M with Short Float at 24.99%.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Veru Inc. (VERU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eisenberger Mario,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Eisenberger Mario sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $20.04 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Veru Inc. (VERU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 3.66% up over the past 12 months and Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) that is 1.20% higher over the same period. The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) is -13.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.