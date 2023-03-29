What should you know before buying stock in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) is -4.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.69 and a high of $7.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BSBR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.53% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -5.2% lower than the price target low of $4.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.06, the stock is -1.09% and -6.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -6.79% off its SMA200. BSBR registered -31.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.23%.

The stock witnessed a -8.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.05%, and is 1.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) has around 52603 employees, a market worth around $18.46B and $21.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.94 and Fwd P/E is 6.17. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.96% and -33.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) is a “Underweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.42B, and float is at 3.27B with Short Float at 0.26%.