What should you know before buying stock in The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) is -21.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.78 and a high of $9.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 12.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.76, the stock is -15.30% and -24.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -2.76% at the moment leaves the stock -45.61% off its SMA200. LEV registered -80.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.68%.

The stock witnessed a -21.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.00%, and is -6.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $390.05M and $139.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.00. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.12% and -80.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.20%).

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.20% this year.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.64M, and float is at 109.95M with Short Float at 10.89%.