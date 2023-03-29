Why Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is -1.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.15 and a high of $117.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTR stock was last observed hovering at around $72.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $91.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.37% off the consensus price target high of $119.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -3.07% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.15, the stock is -5.55% and -7.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -11.15% off its SMA200. NTR registered -33.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.74%.

The stock witnessed a -7.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.57%, and is -4.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has around 24700 employees, a market worth around $50.37B and $51.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.74 and Fwd P/E is 8.57. Profit margin for the company is 20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.33% and -38.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nutrien Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 157.00% this year.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 516.57M, and float is at 499.04M with Short Float at 1.17%.