Why should you keep an eye on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is -3.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.67 and a high of $69.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNQ stock was last observed hovering at around $52.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13%.

Currently trading at $53.75, the stock is -1.73% and -6.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock -2.59% off its SMA200. CNQ registered -13.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.03%.

The stock witnessed a -5.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.73%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has around 10035 employees, a market worth around $59.55B and $30.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.78 and Fwd P/E is 5.91. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.10% and -22.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.30% this year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.11B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 2.48%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is trading 12.18% up over the past 12 months and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) that is 5.96% higher over the same period. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) is 2.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.