Why should you keep an eye on Organon & Co. (OGN)?

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) is -20.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.96 and a high of $39.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGN stock was last observed hovering at around $22.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.28% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 7.33% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.24, the stock is -2.46% and -16.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -21.01% off its SMA200. OGN registered -36.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.57%.

The stock witnessed a -11.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.37%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Organon & Co. (OGN) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $5.54B and $6.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.19 and Fwd P/E is 4.71. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.11% and -43.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Organon & Co. (OGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Organon & Co. (OGN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Organon & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.40% this year.

Organon & Co. (OGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.37M, and float is at 254.22M with Short Float at 2.51%.

Organon & Co. (OGN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Organon & Co. (OGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times.

Organon & Co. (OGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.19% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -24.23% lower over the same period. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 16.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.