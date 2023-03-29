Why should you keep an eye on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is -32.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.05 and a high of $46.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMA stock was last observed hovering at around $26.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.92% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 32.18% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.45, the stock is -6.43% and -21.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -31.68% off its SMA200. LSXMA registered -43.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.45%.

The stock witnessed a -19.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.59%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.10 and Fwd P/E is 8.11. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.59% and -43.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 110.70% this year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.00M, and float is at 94.27M with Short Float at 3.66%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J,the company’sCAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 9,058 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $73.22 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8137.0 shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that MAFFEI GREGORY B (President, CEO) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $26.71 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.2 million shares of the LSXMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, MAFFEI GREGORY B (President, CEO) disposed off 78,411 shares at an average price of $71.55 for $5.61 million. The insider now directly holds 1,043,898 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA).