Will ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) is -49.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $16.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADCT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 61.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.94, the stock is -24.43% and -48.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -62.70% off its SMA200. ADCT registered -85.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.37%.

The stock witnessed a -52.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.89%, and is -6.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 7.86% over the month.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has around 317 employees, a market worth around $161.37M and $209.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -74.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.86% and -87.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.20%).

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADC Therapeutics SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.49M, and float is at 36.71M with Short Float at 19.47%.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 16.83% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is -1.91% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -24.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.