Will Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) is -50.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $5.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATAI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.67% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 73.92% higher than the price target low of $5.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.33, the stock is -2.15% and -18.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -55.99% off its SMA200. ATAI registered -73.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.64%.

The stock witnessed a -19.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.19%, and is 8.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.85% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $210.03M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.67% and -76.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.00%).

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.00% this year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.61M, and float is at 150.49M with Short Float at 2.81%.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Apeiron Investment Group Ltd.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 21,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $4.47 per share for a total of $97801.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.8 million shares.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. (10% Owner) bought a total of 34,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $4.46 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.78 million shares of the ATAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. (10% Owner) acquired 19,803 shares at an average price of $4.64 for $91939.0. The insider now directly holds 1,742,702 shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI).

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.19% down over the past 12 months and Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is -68.08% lower over the same period. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is 28.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.