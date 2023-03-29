Will FREYR Battery (FREY) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is -14.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.42 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FREY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 38.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is -4.99% and -14.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.4 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -30.02% off its SMA200. FREY registered -30.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.40%.

The stock witnessed a -20.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.23%, and is 1.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 15.26% and -56.32% from its 52-week high.

FREYR Battery is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.51M, and float is at 113.60M with Short Float at 7.40%.