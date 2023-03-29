Wipro Limited (WIT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is -6.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.37 and a high of $8.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WIT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $5.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.08% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are -15.69% lower than the price target low of $3.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.35, the stock is -5.91% and -9.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -12.19% off its SMA200. WIT registered -44.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.19%.

The stock witnessed a -6.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.97%, and is -2.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

Wipro Limited (WIT) has around 258744 employees, a market worth around $23.67B and $10.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.26 and Fwd P/E is 14.50. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.46% and -45.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Wipro Limited (WIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wipro Limited (WIT) is a “Hold”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.70, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wipro Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.48B, and float is at 5.48B with Short Float at 0.09%.

Wipro Limited (WIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -16.08% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -30.65% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -1.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.