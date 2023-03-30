A peek at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX): Who has invested in It?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) is -10.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.15 and a high of $22.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $16.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.12% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.89% lower than the price target low of $16.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.72, the stock is 7.50% and 4.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 19.66% off its SMA200. CPRX registered 109.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.73%.

The stock witnessed a 9.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.06%, and is 3.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $214.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.44 and Fwd P/E is 8.96. Profit margin for the company is 38.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.87% and -24.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.70%).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.70% this year

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.60M, and float is at 97.66M with Short Float at 10.02%.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRANDE ALICIA, the company’s VP, Treasurer and CFO. SEC filings show that GRANDE ALICIA sold 41,784 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $16.50 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50557.0 shares.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Elsbernd Brian (Chief Compliance/Legal Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $16.07 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, INGENITO GARY (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 5,918 shares at an average price of $16.85 for $99718.0. The insider now directly holds 30,802 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.79% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -24.46% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -17.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.