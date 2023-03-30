A peek at Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK): Who has invested in It?

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) is -14.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.10 and a high of $35.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $23.14, the stock is -1.09% and -8.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -14.75% off its SMA200. DK registered 15.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.69%.

The stock witnessed a -8.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.10%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has around 3746 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $20.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.59 and Fwd P/E is 10.36. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.17% and -34.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Analyst Forecasts

Delek US Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 307.30% this year

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.67M, and float is at 66.27M with Short Float at 11.93%.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Soreq Avigal, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Soreq Avigal bought 6,775 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $22.63 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 94400.0 shares.

Delek US Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Spiegel Reuven (CFO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $22.60 per share for $45200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33148.0 shares of the DK stock.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 42.11% up over the past 12 months and Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is 17.73% higher over the same period. HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is 26.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.