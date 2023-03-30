A peek at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS): Who has invested in It?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is -6.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $277.84 and a high of $389.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GS stock was last observed hovering at around $318.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.28% off its average median price target of $410.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.21% off the consensus price target high of $495.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 2.81% higher than the price target low of $330.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $320.72, the stock is -2.04% and -7.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -4.76% off its SMA200. GS registered -4.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.07%.

The stock witnessed a -8.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.21%, and is 2.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has around 48500 employees, a market worth around $107.84B and $68.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.67 and Fwd P/E is 8.00. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.43% and -17.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.40% this year

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 349.40M, and float is at 331.57M with Short Float at 1.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 101,526 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $6.43 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16.98 million shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $6.43 per share for $25.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.1 million shares of the GS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) disposed off 3,749 shares at an average price of $10.58 for $39664.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS).

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -34.17% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -26.71% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is -5.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.