Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Volatility At 2.46%, Should You Add A Position?

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is -6.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.78 and a high of $100.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBY stock was last observed hovering at around $73.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.95% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -20.74% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.86, the stock is -3.89% and -9.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -1.76% off its SMA200. BBY registered -22.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.45%.

The stock witnessed a -9.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.55%, and is -1.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has around 90000 employees, a market worth around $16.38B and $46.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.88 and Fwd P/E is 10.62. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.16% and -25.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.90%).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Best Buy Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.10% this year

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 221.50M, and float is at 200.83M with Short Float at 6.06%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barry Corie S, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Barry Corie S sold 25,511 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $77.95 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Best Buy Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Bonfig Jason J (Chief Merchandising Officer) sold a total of 10,963 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $77.95 per share for $0.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46250.0 shares of the BBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Bilunas Matthew M (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,181 shares at an average price of $77.95 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 72,243 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -8.45% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -40.68% lower over the same period. The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is -9.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.