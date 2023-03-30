BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is -25.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $18.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $8.56, the stock is 1.85% and -9.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -26.21% off its SMA200. BCRX registered -47.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.63%.

The stock witnessed a -3.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.61%, and is 7.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has around 531 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $270.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -91.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.48% and -52.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.50%).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.40% this year

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.93M, and float is at 184.56M with Short Float at 16.69%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stonehouse Jon P, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Stonehouse Jon P sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $10.38 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.01 million shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Stonehouse Jon P (President & CEO) sold a total of 14,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $10.90 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the BCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Gayer Charles K (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 6,100 shares at an average price of $10.90 for $66490.0. The insider now directly holds 211,610 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading -44.17% down over the past 12 months and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) that is -78.23% lower over the same period. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is 79.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.