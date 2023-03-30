BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Volatility At 7.09%, Should You Add A Position?

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) is 31.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $5.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BZFD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 39.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is -23.56% and -40.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 6.00% at the moment leaves the stock -41.32% off its SMA200. BZFD registered -81.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -40.94%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -41.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.19%, and is -5.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 12.19% over the month.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has around 1368 employees, a market worth around $131.50M and $436.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.73% and -84.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.20%).

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BuzzFeed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.10% this year

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.82M, and float is at 68.98M with Short Float at 6.06%.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COMCAST CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that COMCAST CORP sold 37,176 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $2.03 per share for a total of $75419.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19.51 million shares.

BuzzFeed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that COMCAST CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 487,146 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $2.05 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19.54 million shares of the BZFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, COMCAST CORP (10% Owner) disposed off 1,685,689 shares at an average price of $2.23 for $3.76 million. The insider now directly holds 20,032,015 shares of BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD).