CME Group Inc. (CME) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is 11.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $162.26 and a high of $240.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CME stock was last observed hovering at around $187.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $201.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.18% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -20.68% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $187.05, the stock is 2.18% and 3.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 2.67% off its SMA200. CME registered -21.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.95%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.55%, and is 4.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

CME Group Inc. (CME) has around 3460 employees, a market worth around $66.00B and $5.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.28 and Fwd P/E is 21.24. Profit margin for the company is 52.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.28% and -22.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

CME Group Inc. (CME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CME Group Inc. (CME) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CME Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year

CME Group Inc. (CME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 358.89M, and float is at 358.12M with Short Float at 1.16%.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at CME Group Inc. (CME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHEPARD WILLIAM R bought 195 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $186.45 per share for a total of $36337.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

CME Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that SHEPARD WILLIAM R (Director) bought a total of 298 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $185.32 per share for $55195.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the CME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, SHEPARD WILLIAM R (Director) acquired 13 shares at an average price of $185.32 for $2433.0. The insider now directly holds 2,225 shares of CME Group Inc. (CME).

CME Group Inc. (CME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) that is trading -24.79% down over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is -8.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.