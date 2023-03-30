Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) is 57.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.04 and a high of $22.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.05% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -58.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.99, the stock is 0.24% and 0.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 30.68% off its SMA200. DCT registered -13.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.13%.

The stock witnessed a 0.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.17%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.09% over the week and 0.23% over the month.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) has around 1883 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $310.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 96.89. Profit margin for the company is -4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.14% and -17.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.20% this year

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.75M, and float is at 95.38M with Short Float at 3.58%.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harris Eva F., the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Harris Eva F. bought 3,516 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $14.25 per share for a total of $50103.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76901.0 shares.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that RHODES KEVIN R (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $16.66 per share for $49980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the DCT stock.