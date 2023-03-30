Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) is -3.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $2.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLGC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.4% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by analysts, but current levels are 78.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is -34.42% and -35.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -60.18% off its SMA200. FLGC registered -89.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.91%.

The stock witnessed a -50.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.09%, and is -18.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.24% over the week and 10.25% over the month.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $35.77M and $30.45M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.00% and -90.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.40% this year

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.61M, and float is at 68.03M with Short Float at 2.80%.