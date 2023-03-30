Genpact Limited (G) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is -1.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.68 and a high of $48.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The G stock was last observed hovering at around $45.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.84% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.45, the stock is -0.16% and -2.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -0.71% off its SMA200. G registered 4.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.64%.

The stock witnessed a -4.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.45%, and is 1.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Genpact Limited (G) has around 118900 employees, a market worth around $8.28B and $4.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.19 and Fwd P/E is 13.63. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.62% and -6.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Genpact Limited (G) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genpact Limited (G) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genpact Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.90% this year

Genpact Limited (G) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.37M, and float is at 169.05M with Short Float at 0.45%.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Genpact Limited (G) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalra Balkrishan, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Kalra Balkrishan sold 22,280 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $44.40 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Genpact Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Kalra Balkrishan (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $47.33 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the G stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Tyagarajan N. V. (President and CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $47.55 for $2.38 million. The insider now directly holds 622,518 shares of Genpact Limited (G).

Genpact Limited (G): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -15.36% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -1.34% lower over the same period.